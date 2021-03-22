Conservation of Mission San Xavier’s East Tower underway; work to be completed within a year

Since the late 1980s, the Patronato has coordinated and funded the removal of nearly all of the cement-based plaster on the exterior. The East Tower is the only portion of the building where it remains. During the work on the East Tower this year, existing exterior plaster that is loose and delaminating from the brick substrate will be removed. Any well-adhered lime-based plaster that remains beneath will be left in place, and the adobe brick substrate will be repaired as necessary.