Conservation of Mission San Xavier’s East Tower underway; work to be completed within a year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Patronato San Xavier has begun the second phase of work on the East Tower of Mission San Xavier this month. Scaffolding is already going up to facilitate this phase, which will take approximately a year to complete. This is the first major exterior project since The Patronato completed the Conservation Management Plan in 2020.
The Mission’s walls are built of low-fired brick surrounding a stone rubble masonry core and, historically, were finished with a lime-based plaster. During the first half of the 20th century, the exterior was re-coated with cement-based plaster, a common “fix” at the time.
It was believed that the less-permeable cement would better repel water and protect the structure. However, these attempts to protect the building by applying cement plaster actually led to damage, including the erosion of parts of the brick substrate, the presence of salt deposits at the interior surfaces, and the detachment of interior plaster.
Encased in a cement-based coating, when water inevitably enters, either through surface cracks or being wicked up into the base of the walls through capillary action, it is unable to escape through the exterior coating. Instead, it exits via the interior surfaces, where the softer lime-based plaster remains. When water vapor exits through a surface, it often leaves behind salt deposits and as those salts solidify and crystalize, creating small areas of physical damage and loss to the surface material.
The Patronato understands that having a compatible and “breathable” lime-based coating is essential in order to allow water vapor to move through the walls without harming the soft brick substrate or interior artwork.
Since the late 1980s, the Patronato has coordinated and funded the removal of nearly all of the cement-based plaster on the exterior. The East Tower is the only portion of the building where it remains. During the work on the East Tower this year, existing exterior plaster that is loose and delaminating from the brick substrate will be removed. Any well-adhered lime-based plaster that remains beneath will be left in place, and the adobe brick substrate will be repaired as necessary.
Then, the East Tower will receive coats of a more traditional and compatible lime-sand plaster that includes the juice of cactus mucilage, a regional technique that improves the plaster’s workability and its ability to shed water. These traditional plasters let moisture vapor move through the building less destructively, allowing moisture to evaporate from the walls and roof at a similar rate to the underlying substrate.
During the first phase of the $2 million East Tower project (2014 though 2018), important infrastructure work to the foundations and the lower walls was completed.
The iconic East Tower was left unfinished in 1797 when construction funds were depleted. Aside from repairs and receiving its new coat of breathable lime-sand plaster, it will be conserved as-is. A true “restoration” might take the upper floors of the tower back to their un-plastered brick appearance. After all, that’s how it would have looked when the structure was “completed” in 1797.
The tower was originally plastered in 1906, during the first major preservation campaign. The goal for the present work is to stabilize the exterior of the building, without seeking to undo what has been done in the past. Similarly, a conservation approach does not justify putting back what was never there, so there are no plans within the project to finish the tower with a dome and lantern.
“Best preservation practice demands protecting what is there, not attempting to interpret what might have been” said Patronato Executive Director Miles Green. “Besides, it’s this asymmetry that in part makes the “White Dove of the Desert so special,” he added.
A generous grant to The Patronato from the Fund for Sacred Places provided 15 percent of the East Tower project budget, another 15 percent came from corporations and foundations, and 70 percent is being funded by donations from generous individuals and families. Donations to support this final phase of work on the East Tower can be made to the Conservation and Preservation Fund here.
