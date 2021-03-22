445 counterfeit items worth over $635,000 seized by CBP Chicago

CHICAGO, Illinois (KOLD News 13) - At the Chicago O’Hare’s International Mail Branch, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers intercepted a package that contained 445 counterfeit designer products on March 18. The shipment was coming from Thailand, and had the items been real the MSRP for these products would have been $635,600.
CBP officers examined the shipment to determine the admissibility of the shipments, and discovered the box contained counterfeit designer items. Officers found:
11 Louis Vuitton Handbags
8 Chanel Handbags
11 Gucci Handbags
4 Christian Dior Handbags
1 Set of Chanel, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton Hosiery
1 Nike and Gucci Cap
131 pairs of Chanel Earrings
16 pairs of Dior Earrings
14 pairs of YSL Earrings
72 pairs of Gucci Earrings
47 pairs of Louis Vuitton Earrings
6 Louis Vuitton Facemasks
2 Louis Vuitton Wallets
2 Louis Vuitton Sunglasses
1 pair of Fendi Sunglasses
5 Louis Vuitton Pendants
5 Dior Pendants
4 YSL Pendants
1 Gucci Pendant,
24 Gucci Hairclips
5 Louis Vuitton Hairclips
19 Dior Vuitton Hairclips
52 Chanel Hairclips
The merchandise was seized for violating trademark laws. The name of the shipper was the same name as the recipient and was heading to a residence in Wichita, Kansas.
“This is just another example of the work our officers do to protects consumers and the U.S. economy,” said Shane Campbell, Area Port Director-Chicago. “As consumers increasingly purchase from online or third-party vendors, our officers are at the frontline to guard against defrauders expecting to make money selling fake merchandise.”
The rapid growth of e-commerce enables consumers to search for and easily purchase millions of products through online vendors, but this easy access gives counterfeit and pirated goods more ways to enter the U.S. economy. U.S. consumers spend more than $100 billion every year on intellectual property rights (IPR) infringing goods, falling victim to approximately 20% of the counterfeits that are illegally sold worldwide.
Commonly, these goods are sold in underground outlets and on third party e-commerce websites. Counterfeit commodities fund smugglers and members of organized crime. Consumers often believe they are buying a genuine product but soon realize the item is substandard.
CBP Trade protects the intellectual property rights of American businesses through an aggressive Intellectual Property Rights enforcement program, safeguarding them from unfair competition and use for malicious intent while upholding American innovation and ingenuity. Suspected violations can be reported to CBP here.
