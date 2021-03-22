FIRST ALERT FORECAST: High fire danger through Tuesday!

By Erin Christiansen | March 22, 2021 at 4:17 AM MST - Updated March 22 at 6:03 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wind brings critical fire weather conditions through the week. Tuesday’s sustained wind will top out near 30 mph with gusts reaching 40-45 mph. A storm system brings a chance for valley rain and mountain snow Tuesday night through Wednesday at 30-40%. Temps drop to the 60s mid-week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 40s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 70 degrees. 20% chance for showers in the afternoon. Windy.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance of rain in the morning. Skies clearing with highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

