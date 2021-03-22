Local group helps Arizonans book vaccine appointments

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - While eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine expands, so has the frustration of trying to find an appointment — and combing through dozens of different websites can make it seem nearly impossible. But one local group is making things much easier for those looking to get vaccinated.
“I should help people understand the vaccine and the safety of it and also help people get access to it,” Adriana Parada said.
As a participant in the Moderna vaccine trial in Tucson, Parada said she feels driven to help others get their shot. That’s why she formed the COVID-19 Vaccine Hunters group.
“There’s really no one place for all of the information consolidated. You’ve got the state sites, but you’ve also got county, pop-up sites and we literally find out and tell people on this group,” she said.
This is personal to Parada, who said she lost 10 people to the virus in just two months.
“That really, really impacted me and made me feel like we need to get that vaccine out there as soon as possible, so that nobody else, any of our family or friends, has to die,” she said
The group’s goal is this: Get more people vaccinated. So far, they’ve been able to help thousands.
Parada said she spends several hours each day looking for new information to share and she feels rewarded knowing that the group is helping so many like Nikki Thompson, an essential worker, who said she now sees the light at the end of the tunnel after struggling to get a vaccine appointment.
“Impossible, we’ve been on the hunt for a vaccine, since we knew there was going to be a vaccine really,” Thompson said.
Thompson and her husband were vaccinated Thursday, March 18, 2021, after seeing a post from the Vaccine Hunters group about a pop-up site.
“The only way we’re going to get out of this is all together and helping each other,” Parada said.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Hunters Facebook group is open for anyone to join.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.