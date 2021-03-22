Man identified in fatal pedestrian collision west side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers have identified a man who died in a pedestrian collision on Friday.
On March 19, 2021, at 10:37 p.m., officers from Operations Division West were dispatched to the 1700 block of W. Prince Rd. for the report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.
Upon arrival, officers located a male pedestrian in the roadway. Sadly, he was declared deceased on scene. Detectives from Traffic Investigations were notified and responded to continue the investigation. Interviews conducted by officers and detectives determined that the male pedestrian was attempting to cross W. Prince Rd. from south to north, when he was struck by a white 1999 Mazda Pickup truck that was traveling eastbound.
The driver of the Mazda immediately stopped after the collision and cooperated with the investigation. An officer with the Impaired Driving Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and determined that the driver of the Mazda was not impaired at the time of the collision. Detectives noted that the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk.
The investigation remains ongoing, and no citations or charges have been issued at this time. Detectives believe that midblock crossing by the pedestrian appears to be a contributing factor.
The pedestrian has been identified as 63-year-old Frederic William Noad. Next of kin has been notified.
