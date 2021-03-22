Phoenix woman arrested for fatally shooting husband and dog

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One woman is now behind bars for allegedly shooting and killing her husband and family dog early Sunday morning.
Phoenix police were called to the couple’s home at around 2 a.m. March 21, 2021, after 50-year-old Brandon Smith said his 52-year-old wife, Diane Smith, shot him in the living room, according to AZ Family. The husband was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Police found the family dog shot and killed in the living room. The couple’s 14-year-old daughter was home during the shooting but was not injured.
Diane Smith told police she thought her husband was an intruder and that she believed her husband’s family devised a plot to kill her, AZ Family reports. The husband’s family also claims they were afraid his wife was “going to do something to him.”
Smith was booked into the Maricopa County jail on multiple counts, including second-degree murder, cruelty to animals and endangerment.
To read the full AZ Family story, click here.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.