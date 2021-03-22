Pima County Parks and Rec opens ramadas for reservations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Natural Resources Parks and Recreation announces they have plans to reopen its electronic reservation system for approximately 70 of its small and medium park ramadas on Monday, Mar. 22.
Officials say the decision comes after a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases across the county.
“Our ramadas have been available on a first-come, first-served basis throughout the duration of the pandemic, as they are typically very small (a few picnic tables at most), and have been regularly disinfected by NRPR staff,” said Chris Cawein, NRPR Director.
Visitors of NRPR still have to abide by certain rules:
- Face Covering requirements as per BOS Resolution 2020-96 remain in effect, which include use requirements when outdoors if unable to maintain distance from individuals who are not members of the household;
- Maintaining mitigation measures including 6 feet of distancing from those not part of the immediate household, frequent hand washing, avoiding all contact with others when exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19, and covering coughs and sneezes;
- Limiting gatherings to 25 or fewer people, or as updated by the Pima County Health Department
The non-refundable fee to reserve a ramada is $25, and reservations can be made HERE.
