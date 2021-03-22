Pima County student takes top honor at state spelling bee

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the first time in its 20-year history, a student from Pima County won the Arizona Educational Foundation State Spelling Bee.
Tanish Doshi, an eighth-grader from BASIS Oro Valley, correctly spelled the word “cadre” in the 25th round of the 2021 competition Saturday, March 20, 2021, according to a news release from the county.
Tens of thousands of students competed in spelling bees across Arizona in hopes of making it to the state competition. This year, Pima County sent two students, Doshi and Brady Mau from Dove Mountain CSTEM, to the state bee. Mau finished this year’s competition in ninth place.
As Arizona’s winner, Doshi now moves on the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee online preliminary rounds to compete for a top-10 spot at the in-person bee at the ESPN Wide World of Sports facility in Florida.
