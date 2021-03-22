Tempe man arrested for attacking 71-year-old woman in the park

TEMPE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 30-year-old man is now behind bars for attempting to sexually assault a 71-year-old woman in Tempe on Saturday.
Investigators said the woman was on her daily walk in the park at around 11 a.m. March 20, 2021, when the suspect, identified as Kevin Caballero, shoved her to the ground and tried to take her pants off, according to AZ Family. As the woman fought back, two people nearby saw what was happening and were able to detain Caballero until police arrived.
