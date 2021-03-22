TUSD students return to campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s back to in-person learning for many kids in the Tucson Unified School District.
Monday, March 22, marks the first time most students have set foot on campus in more than a year.
KOLD has some helpful reminders for kids heading back to class after being away for so long.
Here’s what families need to know.
Supplies
TUSD officials are asking students to bring:
- A mask or face covering.
- A personal water bottle that can be refilled at school with your child’s name on it.
- A TUSD or personal computer.
- Computer power cord.
- Computer headphones.
- A personal hand sanitizer.
- Pencils, pens, eraser.
- Paper or notebook.
- Ruler.
- Backpack to carry all items.
- Uniform (check with your school for requirements). The TUSD Clothing Bank has uniforms available if needed.
School ID Badges will be supplied by your school during the first week of return.
If you need assistance obtaining school supplies, please contact your nearest Family Resource Center or your school office for support.
Transportation
TUSD officials confirm:
- Transportation will be provided to eligible elementary school students five-days-per-week.
- Transportation will be provided to eligible middle and high school students Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.
- Middle and high school students using in-person learning spaces on Wednesdays will need to provide their own transportation or utilize Sun Tran bus services which are free through the month of June.
For students not eligible for transportation, a Sun Tran bus card will be supplied.
If your child uses a School Learning Space on Wednesdays, you will be provided a Sun Tran bus card.
No TUSD buses will run on Wednesdays.
Schedule
Elementary students will attend class on campus five days a week or remain fully virtual.
Middle and high school students will spend half the day in person, the other half online, or remain fully virtual as well.
Schedules differ by school.
Schedules have been posted on each school site. (Look for the Bell Schedule link at the top of each school’s site, underneath the address and phone numbers.)
Food Service
All school breakfast and lunch services are FREE through the end of the school year.
Weekly meal pick-ups will still be provided to registered families, go to Food Services for more details.
