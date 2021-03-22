UArizona preps for more students on campus, vaccination appointments available

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona will remain in Stage 2 of its instructional plan this week, with classes of 50 or fewer students permitted to meet in person. With the full support of its public health advisers, the university plans to move to Stage 3 the week of March 29, which will allow classes of up to 100 students to meet face to face, President Robert C. Robbins said Monday in his weekly virtual update on the university’s COVID-19 status.