UArizona’s Aari McDonald named finalist for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Good news as the women’s University of Arizona basketball team looks to take the court on Monday, Mar. 22.
All-American guard and two-time Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Aari McDonald has been named a finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award. For the second year in a row, McDonald has been recognized as one of the four finalists for her performance on the court.
McDonald led the Pac-12 in steals per game averaging 2.7 per game for the third season in a row. In each of her last seven games, McDonald has had at least three steals and had a season-high six at Arizona State in the last game of the regular season.
McDonald and the Wildcats will play in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament later today as they take on 14-seed Stony Brook at 11 a.m. MST at the Alamodome on ESPN2.
