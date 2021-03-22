U.S. Education Secretary Cardona discusses funding for southern Arizona schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In an exclusive interview with KOLD News 13, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said the money coming to Arizona schools as part of the COVID-19 relief package will help students and families in a big way.
“It’s an unprecedented amount, but we are in an unprecedented time,” Cardona said.
More than $2.5 billion is coming to Arizona, part of $122 billion for schools across the country.
School districts will have plenty of flexibility when it comes to how the money can be spent.
That includes cleaning or funding programs to help get students back on track.
Cardona said the money can help students and teachers get back to what’s beyond the books.
“We’re excited about having the funds available to not only get that academic loss that they might have had but also that social-emotional experience students thrive in,” Cardona said.
While there is flexibility, states getting funding will be held accountable.
Leaders are required to submit reports, detailing how they’re spending it and those reports will be public.
The Department of Education said the money will make its way to districts over the next few months.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.