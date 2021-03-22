Writing contest highlights Arizona’s natural beauty

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Did getting outside in Arizona’s natural beauty help you through the pandemic? If you frolicked through some of the state parks in 2020, you could win a prize for sharing your experience.
Arizona State Parks and Trails just opened submissions for its new writing contest on essays detailing how writers powered through the pandemic outside. The contest closes Friday, April 30, 2021.
- First prize: one standard annual state parks pass
- Second prize: a two-night stay at a comfy cabin at Lyman Lake State Park
- Third prize: two day passes to the park of your choice, good for one adult and one child, or a car for four adults.
You can submit your story through this link.
