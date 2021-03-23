Amazon to build new sortation center in Tucson

“Every day at Amazon, incredible employees come together to deliver magical experiences for customers,” said Marcus Buford, Director, Amazon Operations. “We are excited to break ground on these new sortation centers in Arizona, where more than 25 years of Amazon’s operational expertise, technology advancements and investment in transportation infrastructure is enabling faster delivery for our community.”



This will be Amazon’s fourth building to open in Southern Arizona and the first project in Pima County for developer VanTrust Real Estate.



“This is welcome news for the City of Tucson and the entire state of Arizona,” said Mayor Regina Romero. “We’re thrilled that Amazon has chosen to continue investing in our community, creating hundreds of new employment opportunities for our residents.”



In 2007, Amazon opened its first Arizona fulfillment center in Phoenix with 300 employees. The company now employs more than 32,000 full- and part-time employees across the state. Amazon’s investments across Arizona include 23 customer fulfillment and delivery sites, a Tech Hub, an air gateway, a Prime Now hub, an Amazon Books store and Amazon 4-star store, and 10 Whole Foods Market locations.

