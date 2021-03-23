Amazon to build new sortation center in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Amazon is building a new sortation center in Tucson on South Alvernon Way and East Corona Road to meet the demand of customers.
The following message is from Amazon Public Relations:
- Amazon is continuing its investment in Arizona with two new sortation centers across the state to support customer fulfillment and delivery operations. The sites are expected to open later this year and create hundreds of new full- and part-time jobs, all paying a starting wage of $15 per hour.
Here are some additional details and a link to our visual assets.
The new sortation centers will be located in Glendale (North Sarival Road and West Glendale Avenue) and Tucson (South Alvernon Way and East Corona Road). Construction on both facilities began in early January.
- Each site will span more than 270,000 square feet, and will help with critical package sortation needs, enabling the fast, free shipping our customers love.
- Sort centers are a critical part of the “middle mile,” or the period of transporting packages between Amazon sites prior to last-mile delivery for customers. Packages are shipped to sort centers from Amazon Air hubs and gateways as well as fulfillment centers to be sorted by zip code before being transported to delivery stations or last-mile delivery partners for customer delivery.
- Amazon prioritizes the safety and health of its employees and invested $11.5 billion in 2020 on COVID-related initiatives to keep employees safe and get products to our customers.
“Every day at Amazon, incredible employees come together to deliver magical experiences for customers,” said Marcus Buford, Director, Amazon Operations. “We are excited to break ground on these new sortation centers in Arizona, where more than 25 years of Amazon’s operational expertise, technology advancements and investment in transportation infrastructure is enabling faster delivery for our community.”
This will be Amazon’s fourth building to open in Southern Arizona and the first project in Pima County for developer VanTrust Real Estate.
“This is welcome news for the City of Tucson and the entire state of Arizona,” said Mayor Regina Romero. “We’re thrilled that Amazon has chosen to continue investing in our community, creating hundreds of new employment opportunities for our residents.”
In 2007, Amazon opened its first Arizona fulfillment center in Phoenix with 300 employees. The company now employs more than 32,000 full- and part-time employees across the state. Amazon’s investments across Arizona include 23 customer fulfillment and delivery sites, a Tech Hub, an air gateway, a Prime Now hub, an Amazon Books store and Amazon 4-star store, and 10 Whole Foods Market locations.
