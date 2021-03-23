Arizona GymCats to compete at NCAA Regionals

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona GymCats are headed to Salt Lake City for the team’s second straight NCAA Regional appearance.
The news comes after a strong showing in their final three meets of the season.
“Our student-athletes have remained very dedicated this season and we have hit a great competitive stride over the last few weeks,” head coach John Court said. “We are excited to be playing at the Salt Lake City Regional and are looking forward to our preparations as a coaching staff and team.”
According to a news release, Arizona will compete in a dual meet against Temple on Thursday, April 1. The winner will advance to the eight-team second round of the Salt Lake City Regional. All competitions will take place at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah.
The team also announced three individual Arizona gymnasts qualified for the postseason competition:
- Malia Hargrove, sophomore, qualified on vault and floor exercise
- Sirena Linton, sophomore, qualified on balance beam
- Jessica Castles, freshman, qualified on balance beam
Several other teams will also attend the meet, including:
- LSU
- Utah
- Arizona Sate
- Kentucky
- Boise State
- Southern Utah
- Utah State
- Temple
Ticket information for the Salt Lake City Regional will be announced on Tuesday, Mar. 30 at 8 a.m. MT. In conjunction with the NCAA spectator guidelines for championship events, the Maverik Center will allow for approximately 2,500 spectators at the Salt Lake City Regional.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.