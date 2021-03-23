Arizona launches new COVID-19 vaccine PSA campaign

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With COVID-19 vaccination becoming available to all adults at state-run sites, the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) is launching a series of public service announcements in both English and Spanish encouraging people to get vaccinated.
Two of the first PSAs, which began airing this week, feature Governor Doug Ducey and ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ.
“Remember: It’s safe, it’s effective, and it’s our best shot at returning to normal,” Governor Ducey says in one PSA.
Officials have also tapped president and CEO of Chicano Por La Casa David Adame for PSA in Spanish. He helps deliver the message that COVID-19 vaccines are safe, highly effective, and soon to be available to all Arizonans age 16 and older at state-run mass-vaccination sites.
“Cuando sea su turno, únase a los millones de Arizonenses que ya se han vacunado y reciba su vacuna (When it’s your turn, join the millions of Arizonans who have already been vaccinated and get your shot),” Adame says.
AZDHS says the announcements will be distributed on television, radio, and social media.
ADHS offers a bilingual COVID-19 Vaccine Navigation Help Desk at 1-844-542-8201 for those needing extra assistance with registration and answers to questions.
Information about all vaccination sites across Arizona can be found HERE. Those without computer access or needing extra help registering can call 1-844-542-8201 to be connected with someone who can assist.
CLICK HERE to register for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.