Cochise County expands vaccine eligibility to all adults

“We typically follow the State’s lead to reduce confusion for our community members,” Alicia Thompson, health director of Cochise Health and Social Services, said in a statement. “With this boost in eligibility, we are able to make sure that every resident who wants to receive the vaccine is able to get it now. Our main goal is getting as many people in the county vaccinated, while continuing to prioritize residents who are 65 and older and those in hard to reach communities.”