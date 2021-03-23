Cochise County expands vaccine eligibility to all adults

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Following the state health department’s decision to expand vaccine eligibility, Cochise County will open vaccinations to all adults at least 18 years old starting Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
Unlike the state, the county won’t open up vaccinations to anyone under 18 since it only receives shipments of the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccine, both of which are not approved for people under 18, according to a release from the Cochise County Health Department.
“We typically follow the State’s lead to reduce confusion for our community members,” Alicia Thompson, health director of Cochise Health and Social Services, said in a statement. “With this boost in eligibility, we are able to make sure that every resident who wants to receive the vaccine is able to get it now. Our main goal is getting as many people in the county vaccinated, while continuing to prioritize residents who are 65 and older and those in hard to reach communities.”
The state health department updated its system to reflect the change and is accepting appointments through the online portal at podvaccine.azdhs.gov and hotline 1-844-542-8201.
The state health department announced Monday, March 22, 2021, it would open vaccinations to anyone at least 16 years old at its state-run sites in Maricopa, Pima and Yuma counties.
