Despite steep decline, monarch butterflies aren’t as endangered as other species, agency says

In February, U.S. Reps. Salud Carbajal and Jimmy Panetta, both Democrats of California, sent a letter to Fish and Wildlife pleading to get the butterflies on the list, saying that “two decades ago, roughly 1.2 million monarchs” would spend winters on California’s central coast, but “this year, that number is down to 1,914.” With the population at a vulnerable point, the hope is that increased protection will help foster more habitable areas for butterflies that eventually will lead to an uptick in the population.