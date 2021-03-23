FIRST ALERT ACTION NIGHT: Valley rain and mountain snow expected overnight

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Today, many of you may have noticed powerful gusts through many parts of Tucson.
Our Red Flag Warning continues throughout the day, and will expire along with our Wind Advisory at 6 p.m., as the wind will finally wind down.
But something else is coming into the mix. Humidity values will rapidly increase after 6 p.m. with a 40% chance of valley rain, and a change in precipitation to snow in areas above 5000 feet in elevation.
Mount Lemmon could receive 4 to 6 inches of snow overnight. You can call the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Road Conditions Hotline at (520) 547-7510 for any up-to-date changes on road conditions and/or closures due to winter weather.
In eastern Arizona, the White Mountains are forecast to receive up to 9 inches of snow through tomorrow. And a Winter Weather Advisory is active through 5 p.m. tomorrow for the mountains of Greenlee, Graham and Cochise Counties.
Wednesday’s high temperatures will top out in the upper 50s to low 60s. And after tomorrow, drier and warmer air moves back in bringing temperatures back to the 70s Thursday through Saturday.
