FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fire danger Tuesday to rain chances!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wind brings critical fire weather conditions through the week. Tuesday’s sustained wind will top out near 30 mph with gusts reaching 45-55 mph. A storm system brings a chance for valley rain and mountain snow Tuesday night through Wednesday at 40%. Another system keeps winds strong through the end of the week and temperatures in the 70s, before a warmup this weekend.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 70 degrees. 20% chance for showers in the afternoon. Windy with a red flag warning in place south and east of Tucson.
TONIGHT: 40% chance of showers. Temps in the mid 40s.
WEDNESDAY: 40% chance of rain. Skies clearing with highs in the low 60s. Breezy.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s. Windy.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.