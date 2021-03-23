Governor Ducey to visit University of Arizona vaccine site tomorrow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tomorrow, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey will travel from Phoenix to Tucson to visit the state-run COVID-19 vaccine site at the University of Arizona.
His visit to Tucson comes as the state opened elegibility for vaccine registration to all residents 16 years of age and older as of Wednesday, March 24.
While there, the governor is said to also receive his second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which will be administered by Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ.
The event will take place at the foyer of Stevie Eller Dance Theatre at 1 p.m. and will also be attended by University of Arizona President Dr. Bobby Robbins.
Gov. Ducey’s visit will highlight the success of the U of A vaccine POD in partnership with the state. The site has administered more than 50,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine so far.
