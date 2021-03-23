Intel announces $20 billion expansion in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Intel announces they are investing $20 billion into an Arizona-based manufacturing facility, making it the largest private sector investment in state history.
The expansion will see the construction of two new semiconductor fabrication facilities, or fabs, which will produce advanced semiconductor chips used in modern electronics.
“Today’s announcement means jobs,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “It also proves once again that Arizona is at the cutting-edge of advanced chipmaking and manufacturing.”
Intel’s project will create 3,000 new high-tech, high-wage jobs, and 3,000 construction jobs while supporting an estimated 15,000 additional indirect jobs in our community.
“To make our new expansion in Arizona possible, we are excited to be partnering with the state of Arizona and the Biden Administration on incentives that spur this type of domestic investment,” said Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger.
According to a news release, Intel’s operations in Arizona go back more than 40 years.
“Today, when people think of semiconductor production, they think of Arizona, and that means tremendous things for our state, country and future generations of Arizonans,” said Ducey.
Intel operates four other fabs in Arizona, including Fab 42, the company’s largest chipmaking factory in the United States and said to be the most advanced in the world.
With a global shortage of semiconductor chips, Arizona is poised to continue growing its technology and advanced manufacturing footprint. Arizona is already a top-five state for semiconductor production, with multiple industry leaders choosing the state to start, expand or relocate operations.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.