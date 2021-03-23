Mesa teacher jailed in Mexico after gun found in backpack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Mesa teacher is going on her second week in a Mexican jail after she accidentally tried to bring a gun across the border.
According to AZ Family, on Thursday, Mar. 11, Kayria Rosales, a science teacher at Red Mountain High School, was detained in Mexico after the family says she forget she had a 9mm gun in her backpack.
Her sister, Audra Ward says an X-ray picked up the gun in Rosales’ backpack when she crossed the border. The 29-yr-old Rosales, along with her two friends in the car, was detained. The two men with her were released on Thursday, but Rosales is still behind bars.
The family has a lawyer who says she can be released in a few months.
There is a GoFundMe page up for Rosales. It has raised over $11,000 so far, but $7,500 already went toward freeing her two friends, and the family is also expecting more legal fees to come up. If you would like to donate, click here.
