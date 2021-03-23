Pima County works to adapt to state’s 16 and up vaccine expansion announcement

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The state says it expects to be getting more vaccines and are seeing a continual decrease in sign-ups from people currently prioritized. This pushed the decision to open vaccines to anyone 16 and up at state-run sites.
“As of Monday morning there were still 58,000 appointments available from Friday’s release,” said Arizona Department of Health Director Dr. Cara Christ.
To keep the momentum going, the state will allow people as young as 16 years old to begin rolling up their sleeves this week. Registration will open Wednesday at 8 a.m.
“We think this is a good thing because it’s going to take out the questions out of whether or not you are eligible,” Dr. Christ said. “Everyone now is eligible, and we will work to get as many people vaccinated as possible.”
Good news to those with young family members who will now be eligible for the vaccine at state-run sites.
“I’ll call them and let them know they should get it going. Follow the rules and keep everybody safe,” said Mark Dimaggio about his nieces and nephews.
While more people now have a shot at getting a shot, some are still on the fence about following through with it.
“I would like if they told us a lot more information about the vaccine itself. I know a lot of it is still unknown. It would make me feel a lot more comfortable if I knew more about it,” said Jordanna Skopd, a student at the UA.
Skopd said she is considering the vaccine down the road, but after today’s announcement she said some of her friends will be signing up as soon as the registration opens.
“They really wanna get it right away,” she said. “They might have previous medical conditions or have been waiting to get it and their parents already got it so it’s a mix of both.”
The Pima County Health Department said it’s still working on how to adapt to the state’s decision and figuring out whether sites in Pima County, outside of the UA pod, will lower their age requirements. Cochise County Health Director Alicia Thompson said their department will likely follow with the state’s change and open to 16 and up. Thompson said they plan to meet Wednesday to discuss their next steps.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.