State departments prepare for another scorching fire season

“The extreme drought conditions, excess ground fuel, and inadequate moisture created fast-moving, large-scale fires. Under certain conditions, a majority of these fires produced extreme fire behavior that pushed right through retardant lines and created very dangerous situations. This week’s recent moisture only helps our drought situation for the short term and residents cannot let their guards down. We need people to be proactive and protect their properties and be fire safe when outdoors,” John Truett, a fire management officer for the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, said in a statement.