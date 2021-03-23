State departments prepare for another scorching fire season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Though 2020 was the second most destructive fire season Arizona has ever seen, another scorching fire season is likely on the way. This outlook comes ahead of the first anniversary of the Bighorn Fire that burned more than 100,000 acres throughout the Catalina Mountains.
Golder Ranch Fire District was one of the first to respond to the Bighorn Fire. Adam Jarrold, a spokesperson for the district, said he’s worried about more fires this year.
“It’s just dry, dry, dry,” Jarrold said.
Years of drought have made the vegetation this way, and it is likely not letting up anytime soon. The dry winter provided little snowpack for higher elevations and few rainstorms to supplement.
“Fire season’s pretty much year-round anymore,” he said.
Ideally, dry brush should be cleared away around wildland areas and homes. To make properties “fire-wise,” trees should be trimmed at least 10 feet from the chimney and roof, gutters should be cleared regularly, and 100 feet of defensible space should be created around the homes.
The Arizona Healthy Forest Initiative, signed by Gov. Doug Ducey earlier in March provides more than $24 million for forest and land mitigation and cleanup and opportunities for more than 700 low-risk inmates to help clear brush and gain skills as wildland firefighters.
“Helping us give inmates new opportunities after they have served their sentence,” Ducey said in a news conference Monday, March 22, 2021.
Arizona State Forestry said weather conditions show we’ll have an early fire season, that will be widespread by June. They will have crews close to high-risk areas for quick responses.
“The extreme drought conditions, excess ground fuel, and inadequate moisture created fast-moving, large-scale fires. Under certain conditions, a majority of these fires produced extreme fire behavior that pushed right through retardant lines and created very dangerous situations. This week’s recent moisture only helps our drought situation for the short term and residents cannot let their guards down. We need people to be proactive and protect their properties and be fire safe when outdoors,” John Truett, a fire management officer for the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, said in a statement.
As people use Arizona state parks, the state forestry department is getting ready to work with its partners and reminding visitors to dispose of cigarettes properly, have chains secured and completely put out campfires.
“Arizona State Parks and Trails works very closely with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management to follow fire restriction guidelines, to provide fire safety information to visitors and guests, and to schedule prescribed burns when needed in the parks. Our website has a fire safety page for more information: Fire Restriction Information,” said Michelle Thompson, spokesperson for the Arizona State Parks and Trails.
Some of the trails at Catalina State Park, like the Romero Pools trail, are still closed because of damage from the Bighorn Fire. However, it’s expected to reopen around May 2021. The Coronado National Forest is getting ready too, preparing contracts for fire equipment to be ready for the call.
“We don’t even call it fire season. We call it fire year. We’re already seeing fires happen on the forest,” said Heidi Schewel, spokesperson for the Coronado National Forest.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.