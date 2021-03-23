Yavapai County deputies shoot and kill fugitive in Prescott

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man wanted for shooting outside a restaurant in Sedona earlier this year was killed by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies Monday after a pursuit and shootout with authorities.
Investigators said 42-year-old Edward Kayer of Carefree, Arizona was wanted in connection to an incident at a restaurant on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, where he’s suspected of firing more than a dozen rounds then taking off, according to AZ Family.
Monday afternoon, Sedona police called for help from Prescott police after they tried to pull Kayer over as he rode a motorcycle but he refused orders. Kayer abandoned his ride then took off on foot, AZ Family reports.
At around 10 p.m. March 22, 2021, authorities found Kayer hiding in a field where, according to YCSO, he fired at deputies who fired back and killed him on the scene.
To read the AZ Family story, click here.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.