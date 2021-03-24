ADOT calls to public for original safety messages for signs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s that time of year again. The Arizona Department of Transporation is calling to the public for entries for this year’s Safety Message Contest.
This will be the fifth year that ADOT runs the contest, and about 16,000 entries have been received over the past four years.
“It’s been great to watch the excitement from the community when the contest launches each year,” said ADOT Director John Halikowski. “With thousands participating year after year, we hope it’s a reminder to everyone that we are all responsible for keeping our roads safe.”
According to ADOT, more than 90% of crashes are caused by driver behavior, including speeding, aggressive driving and impaired driving. ADOT hopes to receive original and creative entries this year that cast light on these leading factors linked to fatal collisions.
Original messages can be submitted at azdot.gov/SignContest through March 31. Below are the guidelines that need to be followed to enter:
- The message must relate to traffic safety.
- Signs allow for a maximum of 3 lines, 18 characters per line, including spaces.
- No hashtags, emojis, phone numbers or websites addresses are allowed.
