ADOT’s dust detection system recognized as a ‘Gamechanger’

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A first-of-its-kind dust detection and warning system installed by the Arizona Department of Transportation is getting national recognition.
The detection system was completed by ADOT on a 10-mile stretch of Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson in 2020. Now the technology is now one of four highway-related projects being named one of the “Infrastructure Gamechangers” by the American Society of Civil Engineers.
The organization recognizes groundbreaking projects that represent the latest advancements in the way engineers plan, build and adapt to infrastructure needs.
“With resources stretched thin, finding solutions that can make the most of the tools afforded us can be a challenge, but is an essential component of improving the built environment,” ASCE President Jean-Louis Briaud said. “ADOT’s dust-monitoring system will keep drivers safe and I-10 drivers moving efficiently. This project highlights the innovative nature of civil engineers, adapting to unique challenges to ensure our systems better serve the public.”
We know that driving on I-10 during summer monsoon months can be hazardous, especially when dust reduces visibility. The detection and warning equipment alerts drivers passing through the zone with a sign saying “Caution: Variable Speed Limit Corridor.”
Soon after, a series of programmable speed limit signs every 1,000 feet can change the legal speed limit from 75 mph to as low as 35 mph.
“This recognition by our engineering peers is gratifying,” ADOT State Engineer Dallas Hammit said. “It acknowledges the tremendous innovation and creativity that has gone into developing a system that will greatly enhance safety for drivers travelling through what can sometimes be a very challenging environment.”
This technology is monitored by ADOT’s Traffic Operations Center in Phoenix, where staff can see real-time information on conditions such as the speed and flow of traffic. Closed-circuit cameras provide visual confirmation of conditions along the roadway and in the distance.
