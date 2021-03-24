Arizona Department of Agriculture prohibits transport of “moss ball” aquarium product in Arizona due to zebra mussel concerns

Zebra mussels that have been distributed with the moss balls can be easily overlooked because the larval life stage of the mussels (veligers) are microscopic. Although zebra mussels have not yet been detected in Arizona waters, they are similar to invasive quagga mussels, which were first detected in Arizona in 2007. Both can quickly become established in a waterbody and cause millions of dollars in damage to boats and water intake pipes while creating significant ecological harm to native mussels, fishes, and other aquatic wildlife.