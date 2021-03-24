Chapel Haven West to close Tucson location

But, after a hard financial year with COVID-19, this help is ending. Chapel Haven West will be closing their Tucson location on June 13. In a written statement, Michael Storz, President, Chapel Haven Schleifer Center, Inc., said the last year has been the most challenging in their history, and the impact of COVID-19 has taken a harder toll on their budget than they “could have predicted.” The center will continue their mission at their location in Connecticut. In a recorded statement, Storz said they are still helping families.