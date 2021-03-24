Chapel Haven West to close Tucson location

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Another closure due to the fallout from COVID-19 is impacting a large community in Southern Arizona. Chapel Haven West, which helps adults on the Autism Spectrum live independent lives, is closing its doors in Tucson this summer.
Joe Cox is a local vlogger, meaning he makes video blogs, and is a graduate from Chapel Haven West.
“By vlogging about autism, I bring more awareness to autism and the autism community,” he said.
His videos are about what it is like to live with Asperger’s, something he was diagnosed with in middle school. He hopes his videos help others living with or without Autism and Asperger’s.
“People with Autism are just like you and me,” Cox said.
He credits a lot of his success and independence to Chapel Haven West. The organization helps adults with Autism, or other cognitive impairments, to live independent, successful lives in the community. It’s helped teach him to manage his money, clean his apartment and cook on his own, as well as many others.
“I don’t know what I’d do without Chapel Haven West honestly,” said Cox.
He enrolled in the program after he and his parents had discussed him needing to live on his own one day .
But, after a hard financial year with COVID-19, this help is ending. Chapel Haven West will be closing their Tucson location on June 13. In a written statement, Michael Storz, President, Chapel Haven Schleifer Center, Inc., said the last year has been the most challenging in their history, and the impact of COVID-19 has taken a harder toll on their budget than they “could have predicted.” The center will continue their mission at their location in Connecticut. In a recorded statement, Storz said they are still helping families.
“Chapel Haven’s mission to help adults with social and developmental disabilities live independent and self-determined lives remains as vibrant as ever at our founding campus in New Haven,” said Storz.
Cox said one of his friends will be moving to Connecticut to continue services there, but for those staying in Tucson, it’s a bitter COVID-caused loss.
“I am very sad to see it go,” said Cox.
Chapel Haven West said they are working closely with affected families on some options. They have an online program or can join the programs in Connecticut.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.