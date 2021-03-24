City of Tucson cracking down on recycling rules

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Are you putting the right items in your recyling bin?
The city of Tucson is going to check, launching an eight-week campaign to crack down on folks not properly recycling.
Inspectors will take to the streets to see what you have in your bin.
If they find things not allowed in the bin, they will leave a note for you.
If the problem persists, the bin could be removed by the city.
And in order to get back your bin, the homeowner will have to attend a class.
The city says its goal is to cut the level of contamination in half.
