City of Tucson cracking down on recycling rules

City of Tucson cracking down on recycling rules
If inspectors find things not allowed in your recycle bin, they will leave a note for you. (Source: Walton, Elizabeth)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | March 24, 2021 at 7:44 AM MST - Updated March 24 at 7:44 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Are you putting the right items in your recyling bin?

[ Find out what you can and cannot put in recycling bins. ]

The city of Tucson is going to check, launching an eight-week campaign to crack down on folks not properly recycling.

Inspectors will take to the streets to see what you have in your bin.

If they find things not allowed in the bin, they will leave a note for you.

If the problem persists, the bin could be removed by the city.

And in order to get back your bin, the homeowner will have to attend a class.

The city says its goal is to cut the level of contamination in half.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.