County and state spar over COVID-19 vaccine from FEMA

“Arizona, not the county, would need to provide a significant portion of the staffing and resources, would not have administrative or medical oversight of the site, and could not require the same efficiency and customer service provided at existing state sites that still have significant untapped capacity. While the county believes they could provide everything needed, the state holds the primary responsibility for ensuring the resource needs are met. The state is required to provide the resources if they cannot. This is concerning because we note that Pima County has already requested FEMA resources to staff its own currently operating sites, as it hasn’t been able to sufficiently staff them.”