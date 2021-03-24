FEMA official pens letter to Dr. Christ regarding decline of new vaccine site

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The fight continues between Pima County and the State of Arizona over federal help to get the COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of those in need. And FEMA gave a not-so-subtle response to leaders turning down federal help.
We’re hearing from FEMA officials in a letter to State Health Director Dr. Cara Christ.
It addresses Arizona’s decision to reject adding a federal vaccination site in Pima County, which may have been located at El Pueblo Center, to help serve under-represented communities.
FEMA Regional Administrator Tammy Littrell wrote to Dr. Christ on Saturday, “I am concerned that our conversations earlier this week did not include the reservations you outlined yesterday when communicating with the press, so I want to address those in this letter.”
Here are the reasons Dr. Christ gave for declining the FEMA site on Friday, “We wouldn’t have had a lot of say over how they manage that operation. I don’t know that Arizonans having to wait 5 hours to get through a non state operated site would’ve been as acceptable as our current operations. The initial offer was for federally allocated doses. What we weren’t clear on was is if those stayed federally allocated doses or if they eventually would have come out of the state’s allocation, and that made us a little bit nervous.”
But Littrell says on the contrary, “We sought an active partnership that would leverage the state’s strengths in vaccination center operation and could have been operated with a unified command model as we are doing in other centers around the country.”
In this letter, FEMA also denied lengthy waits as being the norm and say they made it clear vaccine would be 100 percent federally provided.
At an emergency meeting tomorrow, the Pima County Board of Supervisors will consider a resolution asking the Biden administration and FEMA to contract directly with the county, by passing the state.
