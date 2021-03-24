FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances through Wednesday!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s a First Alert Action Night due to valley rain and mountain snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is active through 5 PM tomorrow for the mountains of Greenlee, Graham and Cochise counties. Mount Lemmon will receive 4 to 6 inches. White Mountains will get up to 9 inches of snow through tomorrow. There’s a 40% chance for valley rain overnight through tomorrow morning. Wednesday’s highs will top out in the upper 50s to low 60s. After Wednesday, drier and warmer air moves back in bringing temperatures back to the 70s Thursday through Saturday.