Gov. Ducey signs bills for responsible criminal justice policies in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Today, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed a total 37 bills, three of which will be part of new responsible criminal justice policies in the state. These bills include HB 2318, HB 2319 and HB 2166.
According to the Office of the Governor, these will ensure that Arizona continues its focus on public safety, while taking a responsible approach to sentencing reform and expanding opportunities for offenders after they’ve served their time.
HB 2318 will give prosecutors and judges more flexibility to ensure that first time offenders don’t receive sentences that are disproportionately high.
Under HB 2319, state agencies cannot deny a regular or provisional occupational license to an otherwise qualified applicant who has been convicted of a drug offense, with exceptions for teacher certifications and health profession regulatory boards.
HB 2166 directs a state or local criminal justice agency to submit any necessary information that is currently collected and readily reportable to the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission. The Commission will conduct a comprehensive survey of data from criminal justice agencies to create a state criminal justice data inventory report identifying what data is housed at each type of agency. This establishes a repository from criminal justice agencies statewide to provide transparent Arizona information to better inform state policy.
