Jan. 8th shooting survivors reflect on sad similarities from the Boulder shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The deadly Boulder, Colorado shooting has been tough for everyone. But it strikes close to home for survivors of the January 8th shooting in Tucson, especially for those who see the parallels in it.
“It’s certainly painful for me and a lot of gun violence survivors to once again be in a position where it’s just like what happened Tucson,” said Representative Daniel Hernandez, an intern for Gabrielle Giffords at the time. “Seeing the images of people lying on the ground in a parking lot at the entrance of a grocery store is exactly what happened at the Safeway in Tucson.”
Giffords’ posted to Twitter Tuesday reflecting on the two:
“I’m personally affected by this because I had to hold my boss’s head after she got shot,” said Hernandez. “We need people to not have to wait until they directly experience this to realize this is a problem. And that’s where I think it’s so crucial that we do our part and reach out to our lawmakers.”
He said it’s common to be asked to comment after a shooting like this. He doesn’t mind, despite the same issue continuing a decade past January 8th.
“After you’ve been doing this for 5,6,7,8,9,10 years and in some of my colleagues’ cases even longer... it is so emotionally draining to kind of have to relive your personal experience, and then have to come back and say here is why we still have these conversations 8,9,10 years later,” said Hernandez.
He said this isn’t a partisan issue and people shouldn’t wait till they’ve been personally affected.
“Most of us who live in Tucson and who were here in 2011, know that it isn’t something that just happens elsewhere. It happened here at home.”
