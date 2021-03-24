Maricopa County Community College District investigates cyberattack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Maricopa County Community College District is recovering from an alleged software attack the forced some of the school’s systems to shut down.
Officials said they noticed suspicious activity on the network Tuesday, March 16, 2021, and forced the district to disconnect some services, according to AZ Family. Now, some systems are slowly going back online after security checks.
The district is instructing staff to follow increased security measures and offering access to free antivirus software for staff, students and faculty, AZ Family reports.
The cyberattack is still under investigation and there’s no information on what or who was behind it.
