Road repair work on River Road extended due to unfavorable weather

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Due to inclement weather, the schedule has been extended on River Road from Shannon Road to 15th Avenue for the ongoing paving project.
The contractor will continue milling and repaving through Wednesday, March 31, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Temporary striping is scheduled for Thursday, April 1 and Friday, April 2.
Minor delays may occur during this work. Please approach the area with caution and obey all traffic control devices.
One lane of traffic will be open in each direction at all times and Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies will be on site to monitor traffic.
