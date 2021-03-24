Thousands displaced after fire destroys refugee camp in Bangladesh

Bangladesh (KOLD News 13) - On Tuesday, March 23, at least 15 people were killed in a massive fire that ripped through a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh, and at least 400 remain missing, according to the United Nations.
The fire ripped through the Balukhali camp near the southeastern town of Cox’s Bazar late on Monday, burning through thousands of shanties as people scrambled to save their possessions.
The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Johannes Van der Klaauw says reports show more than 550 people injured and about 45,000 displaced.
Bangladeshi officials are investigating the cause of the blaze even as officials, aid workers and families sift through the debris looking for further victims.
Sanjeev Kafley, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies’s delegation head in Bangladesh, said more than 17,000 shelters had been destroyed and tens of thousands of people displaced.
More than a thousand Red Cross staff and volunteers worked with fire services to extinguish the blaze, spread over four sections of the camp containing roughly 124,000 people, he said. That represents around one-tenth of an estimated 1 million Rohingya refugees in the area, Kafley said.
Some witnesses said that barbed wire fencing around the camp trapped many people, hurting some and leading international humanitarian agencies to call for its removal.
Humanitarian organization Refugees International, which estimated 50,000 people had been displaced, said the extent of the damage may not be known for some time.
