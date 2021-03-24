True Concord Voices & Orchestra Returns to the “Bubble” for Spring

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s GRAMMY Nominated True Concord Voices & Orchestra brings live performances back to southern Arizona with its reimagined spring concert series in April and May. Continuing the 2020-21 season theme, “Her”, these concerts celebrate the impact of women on the world through text and music.
This ensemble of singers and instrumentalists – each a soloist in his or her own right but unified to deliver “stunning performance(s), full of depth, power and emotion” – will perform thirteen concerts in beautiful outdoor settings and record three high-quality video concerts for at-home viewing. From Handel and Haydn to a world premiere, from the extraordinary voice of Corinne Winters to Carmina Burana, this series offers the perfect way to launch into a joyful spring.
True Concord is one of the few performing arts groups in the country to have performed a full season of concerts during the pandemic. This past fall, True Concord created an “artist bubble,” similar to what many sports teams have used, to bring in a full complement of vocal artists from across the county to perform twenty-two live, outdoor concerts.
“Since we are still in a situation where caution is so important to the entire community, and the fall season was so well received by the public, we are moving forward with this concept again for the spring season, said Eric Holtan, True Concord Founding Music Director. “We are thrilled to be able to provide live music to our community and beyond at a time when so little of it is available and yet so needed. All of us at True Concord are grateful to our amazing supporters who have it possible to do so in the form of our unique bubble approach.”
For those not able to attend in person, True Concord will offer online video performances, filmed and recorded by Arizona PBS, available for purchase to be viewed at home.
April 9 and 11 - “Corinne Winters Returns” – The spectacular Corinne Winters returns as part of the 2021 Tucson Desert Song Festival for another exciting program of art song and opera aria favorites. Winters presents of Tchaikovsky, Debussy and Strauss and poetry by Emily Dickinson set to Aaron Copland, performed in beautiful courtyards and gardens. The New York Times acclaimed Winters as “an outstanding actress, as well as a singer of extraordinary grace and finesse.”
· Friday, April 9 at 5:30 PM at Mountain Oyster Club - Patio (Tucson)
· Sunday, April 11 at 5:30 PM at Hacienda Del Sol – Historic Courtyard (Tucson)
April 14, 16, 17, 18 – The Trailblazers – The catalyst for the 2020-21 season, this concert celebrates the indelible mark women have made on the world. These performances, inspired by the hard-fought battle to win the right for women to vote, mark the anniversary of the American suffrage movement. The program includes music by groundbreaking women composers Hildegard von Bingen, Alice Parker, Jocelyn Hagen and Ysaye Barnwell of Sweet Honey in the Rock fame, and texts by women authors and poets such as Emily Dickinson, Christina Rossetti, Edith Franklin Wyatt and Maya Angelou.
These concerts also feature the world premiere of the 2020 Stephen Paulus Emerging Composers Competition winner, Ethan Soledad. Mr. Soledad was chosen through a blind adjudication by composers Emily Lau and Jocelyn Hagen. His work uses text of When I Rise Up by Georgia Douglas Johnson, the best-known African-American woman poet of her time as well as an accomplished playwright and journalist.
· Wednesday, April 14 at 5:30 PM at St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church - Courtyard (Green Valley)
· Friday, April 16 at 5:30 PM at Mountain Oyster Club - Patio (Tucson)
· Saturday, April 17 at 5:30 PM at Mountain Oyster Club - Patio (Tucson)
· Sunday, April 18 at 5:30 PM at Dove of Peace Lutheran Church - Courtyard (Tucson)
· May 7-21: Online Video Concert available
April 21, 24, 25 – Music for the Royal She - Elegant and regal: a jubilant celebration with choir and orchestra, with the glory of voices and instruments raised to the sky. Including Haydn’s Theresienmesse for the Empress Maria Therese and Te Deum for Queen Caroline by Handel. What did these royal women have in common? Great composers and great music!
True Concord Choir, Soloists & Orchestra
· Wednesday, April 21 at 5:30 PM at St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church - Courtyard (Green Valley)
· Saturday, April 24 at 5:30 PM at Loews Ventana Canyon Resort Kiva Patio (Tucson)
· Sunday, April 25 at 5:30 PM at Loews Ventana Canyon Resort Kiva Patio (Tucson)
· May 14-28: Online Video Concert available
April 30, May 1 and 2----The Goddess: Carmina Burana!
Medieval love lyrics, exuberant drinking songs, sinner’s witty ‘confessions’ - a “rock anthem” of the classical world - Carmina Burana is probably the most frequently requested choral work of the 21st century.
Composer Carl Orff used verses from a collection of 13th century poems, discovered in the early 20th century. He set those poems to music that pulses with youth and unrestrained exuberance, vivid character and heartbreaking beauty. Orff’s authorized chamber version for choir, 2 pianists, six percussionists & soloists is a concert not to be missed.
True Concord Choir, Soloists & Chamber Players
· Friday, April 30 at 5:30 PM at CPAC (Green Valley)
· Saturday, May 1 at 5:30 PM at Loews Ventana Canyon Resort Kiva Patio (Tucson)
· Sunday, May 2 at 5:30 PM at Loews Ventana Canyon Resort Kiva Patio (Tucson)
· May 21-June 4: Online Video Concert available
For tickets visit trueconcord.org or call 520-401-2651.
