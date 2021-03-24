True Concord Voices & Orchestra Returns to the “Bubble” for Spring

“Since we are still in a situation where caution is so important to the entire community, and the fall season was so well received by the public, we are moving forward with this concept again for the spring season, said Eric Holtan, True Concord Founding Music Director. “We are thrilled to be able to provide live music to our community and beyond at a time when so little of it is available and yet so needed. All of us at True Concord are grateful to our amazing supporters who have it possible to do so in the form of our unique bubble approach.”