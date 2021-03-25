ACTION DAY: High winds expected Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Action Day for Thursday, March 25, with a wind advisory and blowing dust advisory in place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Wind and blowing dust concerns return with southwesterly winds up to 30 mph, gusts up to 45 mph expected. Watch for patches of blowing dust and reduced visibility. Use extreme caution on the roads.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Windy advisory in place with wind gusts up to 45 mph.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear skies with temps near 40 degrees.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
