Arizona hits 3 million vaccine doses administered and announces new COVID-19 mitigation phase

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The state of Arizona hits another major milestone in the COVID-19 vaccination effort and announces several updates to the state’s COVID-19 measures, including on events, businesses, and local ordinances.
According to a news release from Gov. Doug Ducey, the state has seen a 10-week decline in new cases and hospitalizations are at the lowest level since the end of September or the beginning of October.
As several counties begin opening vaccine registration to all Arizonans 16 years and older, the state announced as of Mar. 25, more than 3 million doses have been administered. More than 1.1 million residents have been fully vaccinated.
With more people getting vaccinated, Gov. Ducey and state health officials believe it is possible to loosen COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
“As we’ve said all along, distribution of the vaccine is our best path to getting back to normal,” Ducey said. “In Arizona, we never did a shutdown, so it’s impossible to have a grand reopening. Instead, we are continuing to take reasonable, safe and sensible steps.”
Mitigation guidance for businesses across the state will now transition from requirements to recommendations. Gov. Ducey is also providing businesses with the ability to continue requiring masks and social distancing.
Bars have already been allowed to operate as “dine-in” at full capacity, but now they will be allowed to resume regular operations, with the ability to require social distancing and masks.
Arizona never issued a statewide mask mandate, and instead encouraged personal responsibility. Some local governments, including Tucson and Pima County, have implemented “mandates,” however, under this latest action, those local mandates will be phased out.
Mask usage is still encouraged, especially in groups that are not vaccinated.
To read the Governor’s Executive Oder CLICK HERE.
