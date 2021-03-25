Arizona State Fair potentially moving to Wild Horse Pass in Chandler

Arizona State Fair potentially moving to Wild Horse Pass in Chandler
Arizona State Fair (Source: AZ Family)
By AZ Family | March 24, 2021 at 5:49 PM MST - Updated March 24 at 5:52 PM

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona State Fair officials are reportedly considering a move from the state fairgrounds in Phoenix to Wild Horse Pass in Chandler.

The Arizona Exposition and State Fair Board announced Thursday it will hold a “workshop” to tour the Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park. Nothing will be decided at that time, but State Fair officials say they’ll consider the location as a potential spot for 2021.

It’s not clear whether officials are considering a temporary or a permanent move for the fair. Tentative dates for the 2021 State Fair are Oct. 7 through Oct. 31.

The Arizona State Fair has been around for 136 years.

For the full story from AZ Family, follow the link provided below.

[ The Arizona State Fair considering possible move to Wild Horse Pass in Chandler ]

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.