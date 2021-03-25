Arizona State Fair potentially moving to Wild Horse Pass in Chandler

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona State Fair officials are reportedly considering a move from the state fairgrounds in Phoenix to Wild Horse Pass in Chandler.
The Arizona Exposition and State Fair Board announced Thursday it will hold a “workshop” to tour the Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park. Nothing will be decided at that time, but State Fair officials say they’ll consider the location as a potential spot for 2021.
It’s not clear whether officials are considering a temporary or a permanent move for the fair. Tentative dates for the 2021 State Fair are Oct. 7 through Oct. 31.
The Arizona State Fair has been around for 136 years.
For the full story from AZ Family, follow the link provided below.
