AZ State Fair will temporarily relocate to Chandler this year

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Today, the Arizona State Fair Board unanimously voted to temporarily relocate this year’s state fair to a larger and safer location in Chandler, AZ.
Last fall, the event was canceled due to COVID-19, prompting an offer to host the 2021 fair on the Wild Horse Pass Development Authority. The area is larger than the size of the State Fairgrounds in Phoenix, allowing for appropriate social distancing and other public health mitigation measures.
”The Arizona State Fair is a beloved annual tradition for countless Arizona families,” said Arizona Governor Ducey. “This gracious offer by the Gila River Indian Community and today’s decision by the Arizona State Fair Board ensures that another year won’t pass without a State Fair.”
Since last year, the State Fair has been a vital location for mass testing and vaccine distribution.
This temporary relocation allows the fair grounds to continue to be available for public health needs in an underserved area of our community. It also guarantees that Arizonans will be able to enjoy the fair this year.
The Arizona State Fair is an annual event that draws more than one million guests. Tentative dates for the 2021 State Fair are Oct. 7 through Oct. 31.
