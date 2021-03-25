Border Patrol canine retires after seven years of service

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After seven years of service, a Border Patrol canine has worked his final shift with his handler, Border Patrol Agent Rolando Carbajal, on Friday, Mar. 19.
Raised in Yuma Sector, the Belgian Malinois was part of the El Paso Canine Center’s puppy program.
According to a news release, Kirpy was born at the CBP Canine Center El Paso (CCEP) in 2012 and was given to the Yuma Sector Border Patrol Canine Unit at four months old to be reared and trained. BPA Carbajal, who is a certified canine instructor, conducted the majority of Kirpy’s training and then became his handler.
Kirpy was trained to detect the presence of concealed humans and the odors of marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and ecstasy. Throughout his career, Kirpy detected more than $85,000 worth of marijuana and hashish, more than $140,000 worth of methamphetamine, and several concealed humans.
Kirpy was named at CCEP after fallen Nogales Border Patrol Agent Alexander Kirpnick, who was killed in the line of duty on June 3, 1998, while attempting to arrest smuggling suspects.
Now that Kirpy is retired, Carbajal said he is living the life of a pet and getting to do everything with the humans in the house.
Carbajal continues to work as a handler and instructor and is currently training with a new partner, a German shepherd. This will be his third canine partner.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.