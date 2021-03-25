City of Sierra Vista rescinds COVID-19 emergency declaration

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Today, Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller rescinded the city’s emergency declaration for COVID-19. This as number of coronavirus infections declines and vaccine availability increases.
The order was effective at 9 a.m. today.
In effect, face coverings are no longer required, except for when traveling by public transit due to federal mandates.
Sierra Vista officials still encourage people to continue wearing masks while out in public to prevent the spread of the virus, and some government facilities and businesses may still require face coverings.
City facilities in Sierra Vista will also reopen up Monday and special event permits may once again be issued. And various city-provided programs and services will be phased in over time, as is feasible based on staffing and logistics.
The latest updates will be available on the City of Sierra Vista’s “Coronavirus Updates” homepage at www.SierraVistaAZ.gov.
