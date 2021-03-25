Cyclist hit; Sixth Avenue restricted at Broadway Boulevard

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police shut down part of Sixth Avenue at Broadway Boulevard after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle on Thursday, March 25.
Southbound traffic on Sixth Avenue was forced to detour.
The male victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to information from the Tucson Police Department.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
No other injuries were reported.
This story will be updated with more information becomes available.
