Drone incursion leads to methamphetamine seizure near Yuma (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | March 25, 2021 at 2:52 PM MST - Updated March 25 at 2:52 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Wednesday night drone incursion near San Luis, Arizona, led to the discovery of a package containing over one pound of methamphetamine.

Officials say the drone was detected entering the United States at approximately 9:30 p.m. and was seen hovering over a field in San Luis before returning to Mexico. Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma station responded to the area and discovered a taped package that contained 1.27 pounds of methamphetamine.

Agents seized the methamphetamine, which has an estimated street value of $2,000.

