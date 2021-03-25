FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy Thursday ahead!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Wind and blowing dust concerns return today with southwesterly winds up to 30 mph, gusts up to 45 mph expected. Watch for patches of blowing dust and reduced visibility on the roads. Both a Wind Advisory and Blowing Dust Advisory are active Thursday from 11 AM to 8 PM. Use extreme caution on the roads.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Windy advisory in place with wind gusts up to 45 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with temps near 40 degrees.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
